Cowboys' undrafted free agent additions via reports include LSU pass rusher

Defensive end Lewis Neal, who had 11 1/2 sacks with LSU the past two seasons and prepared for the NFL Draft at APEC in Fort Worth, is one of the undrafted free agents headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

Neal, whose 6-foot height was seen as an NFL drawback, led LSU with eight sacks as a junior before the Tigers switched to a 3-4 last season. He started 24 of 47 games.

The Cowboys have not officially announced these signings, DallasCowboys.com reported. The website listed players whose landing spot was reported on social media.

Probably the Cowboys’ most interesting UDFA signing is quarterback Cooper Rush, who threw for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons at Central Michigan. He threw the Hail Mary pass that was caught and lateraled for a game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma State.

Other notable undrafted additions

West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard, a former standout at White Settlement Brewer High School and an APEC client, appears headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans, who also prepared for the draft at APEC, signed with the New York Jets, as did North Texas defensive end Jareid Combs.

An unofficial list of undrafted free agents who have signed with the Cowboys: