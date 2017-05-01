Cowboys Corner Blog

May 01, 2017 6:40 PM

Cowboys' undrafted free agent additions via reports include LSU pass rusher

By Vince Langford

Defensive end Lewis Neal, who had 11  1/2 sacks with LSU the past two seasons and prepared for the NFL Draft at APEC in Fort Worth, is one of the undrafted free agents headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

Neal, whose 6-foot height was seen as an NFL drawback, led LSU with eight sacks as a junior before the Tigers switched to a 3-4 last season. He started 24 of 47 games.

The Cowboys have not officially announced these signings, DallasCowboys.com reported. The website listed players whose landing spot was reported on social media.

Probably the Cowboys’ most interesting UDFA signing is quarterback Cooper Rush, who threw for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons at Central Michigan. He threw the Hail Mary pass that was caught and lateraled for a game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma State.

Other notable undrafted additions

West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard, a former standout at White Settlement Brewer High School and an APEC client, appears headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans, who also prepared for the draft at APEC, signed with the New York Jets, as did North Texas defensive end Jareid Combs.

An unofficial list of undrafted free agents who have signed with the Cowboys:

Player

Pos.

School

Cooper Rush

QB

Central Michigan

Austin Appleby

QB

Florida

Lewis Neal

Edge

LSU

Lucas Wacha

Edge

Wyoming

Kennan Gilchrist

OLB

Appalachian State

Blake Jarwin

TE

Oklahoma State

Jahad Thomas

RB

Temple

Joe Jones

LB

Northwestern

Brian Brown

WR

Richmond

Levon Myers

OL

Northern Illinois

Michael Coe

OL

North Dakota

Dan Skipper

OL

Arkansas

Nate Theaker

OL

Wayne State

Woody Baron

DT

Virginia Tech

