Who’s got next? Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson top 2018 NFL Draft list

This time a year ago, Royce Freeman, Roderick Johnson and K.D. Cannon were among the players predicted as top picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. Freeman chose to return to Oregon for his senior season, Johnson lasted until the fifth round and Cannon was not selected.

Of the 23 players projected as first-round picks last year, only 10 ended up going in the first round. Things change.

Much will change between now and a year from now, but here are 20 players to watch for the 2018 draft:

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming, 6-5, 230, 4.74. Some already are predicting he will be the No. 1 overall choice

Saquon Barkley*, RB, Penn State, 5-11, 223, 4.49. He has 454 carries for 2,572 yards and 25 touchdowns in two seasons.

Orlando Brown*, OT, Oklahoma, 6-7, 340, 5.44. The son of the late Orlando “Zeus” Brown has 26 starts at left tackle in two seasons.

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State, 6-3, 273, 4.86. He has started the past two seasons, making 126 career tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Sam Darnold*, QB, USC, 6-3, 225, 4.74. In his first season as a starter in 2016, he passed for 3,086 yards with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick*, CB, Alabama, 6-0, 203, 4.52. In two years, he has 111 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight interceptions, four touchdowns and 17 pass breakups.

Sam Hubbard*, DE, Ohio State, 6-4, 265, 4.76. He has 16.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in two seasons.

Derrius Guice*, RB, LSU, 5-11, 222, 4.53. In two seasons behind Leonard Fournette, Guice had 234 carries for 1,823 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Mitch Hyatt*, OT, Clemson, 6-5, 295, 5.05. The two-time All-ACC selection has 69.5 knockdown blocks in 2,043 snaps over 30 games.

Lamar Jackson*, QB, Louisville, 6-2, 205, 4.47. The 2016 Heisman winner has 5,383 career passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Derwin James*, S, Florida State, 6-2, 213, 4.52. He also will play some CB after returning from a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee that kept him out most of last season.

Malik Jefferson*, LB, Texas, 6-2, 238, 4.57. He has 121 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks in two seasons.

Arden Key*, DE, LSU, 6-5, 232, 4.74. He has 96 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in two seasons.

Christian Kirk*, WR, Texas A&M, 5-11, 200, 4.39. He has 163 receptions, 2,026 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns in two seasons.

Calvin Ridley*, WR, Alabama, 6-1, 188, 4.50. He has 161 catches, 1,837 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in two seasons.

Josh Rosen*, QB, UCLA, 6-3, 210, 4.97. The controversial QB needs to live up to the hype, having produced an 11-8 record while missing six games last season with an injury.

Courtland Sutton*, WR, SMU, 6-3, 215, 4.52. He has 2,135 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in his career.

Vita Vea*, DT, Washington, 6-4, 332, 5.19. He has 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in two seasons.

Christian Wilkins*, DT, Clemson, 6-3, 310, 5.04. He has 81 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in two seasons.

Connor Williams*, OT, Texas, 6-5, 290, 5.06. The Coppell product has started 23 games at LT in his two-year career.

* Would have to declare for the draft as an underclassman

Source: Heights, weights and 40 times were compiled from CBS Sports analyst Dane Brugler.