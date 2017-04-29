Cowboys sign Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush in college free agency

The Dallas Cowboys were targeting quarterbacks late in the draft, but nothing matched up to their liking.
It didn’t take long, though, for them to find one in college free agency. Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush announced he would be signing with the Cowboys on his Twitter account.
“Thank you @dallascowboys for the great opportunity,” Rush wrote. “Can’t thank my family, friends, coaches and most of all my teammates! Ready to work!”
Rush finds himself in a good situation with the Cowboys thin at quarterback. They have only Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore on the roster.
As executive vice president Stephen Jones said after the draft about landing a quarterback, “He’s got a free shot if he can show up. A free shot at a minimum to the practice squad as a third.”
As a senior, Rush threw for 3,540 yards with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He completed 59.8 percent of his passes as a senior.
The Cowboys had quarterbacks they would have liked to see fall to them in the draft, but didn’t. They likely would have used their first seventh-round selection on Miami’s Brad Kaaya, but the Detroit Lions grabbed him late in the sixth round.
“We had guys every step of the way we were targeting, and it just didn’t come our way,” Jones said.
In the end, it went Rush’s way.
Other undrafted free agent signings by the Cowboys included Temple running back Jahad Thomas, Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin and Wyoming linebacker Lucas Wacha.
