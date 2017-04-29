Cowboys add pair of defensive tackles and WR in seventh round

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys had a defense-heavy draft.

They added a couple more defensive players with their three seventh-round picks. They used the 228th overall on Florida defensive lineman Joey Ivie, the 239th overall on Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown and the 246th on Colorado defensive tackle Jordan Carrell.

For the draft, the Cowboys had nine selections and drafted seven defensive players, including four defensive backs.

Ivie adds more depth to the defensive line, along with first-round pick Taco Charlton. Ivie started 10 games for the Gators last season, compiling 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

“I have that motor,” Ivie said. “I play violently.”

Brown joins fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer as two receivers the Cowboys added over the weekend. Brown caught 32 passes for 402 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Carrell, meanwhile, had five sacks for the Buffaloes last season.

A recap of the Cowboys picks:

1. Michigan DE Taco Charlton (28th overall)

2. Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie (60th overall)

3. Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis (92nd overall)

4. North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer (133rd overall)

6. Louisiana Tech S Xavier Woods (191st overall)

6. Florida State CB Marquez White (216th overall)

7. Florida DT Joey Ivie (228th overall)

7. Ohio State WR Noah Brown (239th overall)

7. Colorado DT Jordan Carrell (246th overall)