Cowboys addressing secondary depth, add CB Marquez White

The Dallas Cowboys continue to target defensive backs in the draft.

They used a sixth-round pick to draft Florida State cornerback Marquez White. The Cowboys traded back in the round with the Patriots in a trade that landed them an additional seventh-round selection.

White had four interceptions in his career at Florida State, including two last season.

The Cowboys had to address their secondary after losing safeties Barry Church (Jacksonville) and J.J. Wilcox (Tampa Bay) and cornerbacks Brandon Carr (Baltimore) and Morris Claiborne (New York Jets).

White is the third cornerback drafted by the Cowboys, joining Chidobe Awuzie (second round) and Jourdan Lewis (third round).