April 29, 2017 3:25 PM

Cowboys trade up to take Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods

By Drew Davison

The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t go two straight years without a draft trade.

The Cowboys traded their 2018 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets to move up 20 spots and take Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods in the sixth round on Saturday. It marked the 65th draft-day trade in franchise history.

CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler had Woods pegged a fourth- to fifth-round talent.

Asked why he might have slipped, Woods said: “To be honest, I have no idea. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Woods had five interceptions last season for Louisiana Tech, and 14 total in his college career. He was part of Louisiana Tech’s 48-45 victory over Navy in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.

Woods is expected to join the mix of candidates for the starting strong safety spot. Jeff Heath is an option, as well as Kavon Frazier and now Woods.

The Cowboys lost their starting strong safety in free agency when Barry Church signed with Jacksonville. J.J. Wilcox also departed to Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys also saw cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne bolt in free agency.

That’s why the Cowboys have used three of their first five picks on defensive backs. They drafted cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis on Friday.

