Cowboys open Day 3 by drafting North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer

The Dallas Cowboys went offense to start Day 3 of the draft on Saturday.

They selected North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer in the fourth round with the 133rd overall pick. Switzer is a standout returner, with eight career punt returns for touchdowns in college. He averaged 10.6 yards per return. He tied the NCAA record with five in 2013.

“I’m the best returner in the draft,” Switzer said. “I think Dallas knew that.”

Switzer also caught 96 passes for 1,112 yards as a senior.

Switzer joins a deep receiving corps led by Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. The Cowboys also re-signed Brice Butler and have Lucky Whitehead on the roster.

The Cowboys have had a defensive bent early on in the draft.

The Cowboys went pass rusher in the first round (Taco Charlton) and then snagged a pair of cornerbacks (Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis) on Friday.