Dallas Cowboys understand importance of Day 3

The NFL draft loses much of its luster after the opening rounds. For fans, that is.
The Dallas Cowboys don’t underestimate the importance of Day 3. There is plenty of talent left on the board.
A year ago, they found talents such as quarterback Dak Prescott (fourth round) and cornerback Anthony Brown (sixth round) who were significant contributors to their 13-3 season.
“A large amount of the work we do is going to get done [Saturday],” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “The one thing we’ll do is get in in the morning, reset it and look at it with fresh eyes. The concentration and intensity level in Rounds 4-7 and in college free agency is really important for us. We’ve done a good job.”
Prescott posted encouragement to all of the NFL prospects on his Twitter account before the draft, saying it doesn’t matter where they get selected.
“GoodLuck To All the NFL Prospects. Don't Worry If you end up waiting until Saturday, It'll Be Worth It! Get your Foot In the Door!” Prescott wrote on his account, @dak.
Outside of last year’s haul of Prescott and Brown, the Cowboys have found players such as linebackers Kyle Wilber (fourth round) and Anthony Hitchens (fourth round) and tight end James Hanna (sixth round) in previous years.
The Cowboys have four picks today – a fourth-round, a sixth-round and two seventh-rounds. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said he expects the organization to keep all of their selections going into the final day.
And owner Jerry Jones suggested the Cowboys could stick with their defensive-heavy approach of the first two days. The Cowboys went pass rusher in the first round (Taco Charlton) and then snagged a pair of cornerbacks (Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis) on Friday.
