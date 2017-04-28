Cowboys draft pick Lewis on domestic violence charges: ‘I’m completely innocent’

Jourdan Lewis doesn’t believe anything will come of the misdemeanor domestic violence charge he’s facing in Ann Arbor, Mich.

A trial date has been set for July 24, the same date of the Dallas Cowboys’ first training camp practice in Oxnard, Calif. Lewis, the Cowboys’ third-round draft choice on Friday, pleaded not guilty last month.

Lewis defended himself once again during a conference call with reporters after his selection.

“Like I told everybody else, all charges will be dropped. I think I’ll be exonerated,” Lewis said. “I’m completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the organization is comfortable with Lewis, and had no hesitation adding him to the team.

Lewis acknowledged his legal issues dropped his stock significantly in the draft. He felt he is a first-round talent.

Lewis had six interceptions in his career at Michigan, and was a first-team All-America in 2015 and 2016.

Lewis is excited to join the Cowboys, a team that drafted his college teammate — defensive end Taco Charlton — in the first round. And he is ready to put his off-field issues behind him.

“I’m ready to play some football,” Lewis said. “And get that behind me.”