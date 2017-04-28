Cowboys Corner Blog

April 28, 2017 8:34 PM

Cowboys great Drew Pearson throws barbs in Eagles back yard

By Drew Davison

FRISCO

Drew Pearson is making sure the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is alive and well.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver didn’t hold back in toying with Philadelpha Eagles fans on Friday night at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia. He brought up the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl championships (the Eagles have zero). He brought up polarizing owner Jerry Jones going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson opened his speech with a “How about them Cowboys!” and went on to “thank the Eagles’ fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL.”

That didn’t sit well with Eagles fans, but Pearson soaked in being the heel on the night. The moment generated plenty of buzz on social media, too.

“Absolutely loved it @88DrewPearson!! Let’s go!!” Jason Witten posted on Twitter.

Wrote Charlotte Jones Anderson: “How Bout @88DrewPearson !”

Owner Jerry Jones gave it a thumbs up, too.

“He was great. Really made you proud,” Jones said.

Jones then smiled: “Picked a nice place to do it.”

Oh, and Pearson announced the Cowboys’ second-round pick ... cornerback Chidobe Awuzie out of Colorado.

