What does Cowboys coach Jason Garrett like about Taco Charlton? A lot

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett considers first-round pick Taco Charlton a developing player.
But he says there is already a lot to like about the 6-foot-6, 277-pound Michigan defensive end who is expected to come in and have an immediate impact on the pass rusher.
“There is a lot to like about him,” Garrett said. He is very impressive looking guy physically. He is an impressive athlete. You see his length. He has ideal size for the position. And he has repertoire of pass rush moves you like and that you feel you can grow on because of his physical traits. He plays hard. He plays tough. He comes from a hardnosed program.”
Charlton is a former basketball player doesn’t look like he’s weighs 277 pounds because he carries his weight well.
That he already has a variety of pass rush moves is another positive for the Cowboys top pick.
While his lack of speed in concerns to some, Garrett said he has enough explosion to rush the passer.
And what he lacks in speed he more than makes up with his size, length and pass rush moves.
Garrett said the Cowboys also liked that Charlton played in a 4-3 defense at Michigan and is a guy ready to play in a system he is familiar with.
“That certainly was a positive in his favor,” Garrett said. “You have seen him do what we do _ 4-3 guy, hand on the ground. He played on the right side, plays on the left side. We saw him play inside at different times He aligns in spots and plays in techniques that are similar. Again, he does have prototypical traits for a defensive lineman.You like the length and athleticism in someone that is going to grow and develop at a critical position on our team.”
Comments