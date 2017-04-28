Cowboys’ Jerry Jones again resisted thrill of a first-round trade

It’s probably no coincidence that the Dallas Cowboys started getting good at the NFL Draft when they stopped being cute.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cowboys resisted the urge of making a trade in the first round.

The Cowboys stood pat and took Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th overall pick Thursday night.

Just as they did in 2014 with guard Zack Martin, in 2015 with safety Byron Jones and in 2016 with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

It stands out because only 10 times since 1989 when owner Jerry Jones bought the team have the Cowboys not made a trade involving a first-round pick.

The Cowboys got some calls Thursday, but the Cowboys continued to do the prudent thing.

Jones, known as Trader Jerry because has made 64 draft-day trades since 1989, said he’s had enough thrills for thrills’ sake.

“It isn’t difficult,” Jones said when asked if it was tough to sit still and not make any moves. “As a matter of fact, if you have a little gambler in you, I can draw up a scenario where it is as much gambling to sit as it is to move. You know the famous cartoon of the two buzzards sitting on a limb, and one looks at the other one and says, ‘Patience my ass, I’m going to kill something.’ Well that can get you in trouble.

“Listen, that’s not hard to do. When you’ve danced with it as much as I have and had some bruises, then you’re not just needing another thrill. You really want to be as good as you can at that minute.”