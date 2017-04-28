Jerry Jones: Envious of Philly, wants DFW to host NFL draft

Jerry Jones wants to bring the NFL draft to North Texas.
Seeing thousands of fans in Philadelphia for the event on Thursday night just made him more envious and more hopeful to land it next year.
“I could have never dreamed the draft would be what it is today when you look back years ago, but it is,” Jones said. “That’s made it even more exciting, particularly for that [host] fan base.”
The Cowboys are one of 14 cities that have bid to host next year’s draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, and are among the favorites to land it.
The draft was held in New York for years before moving to Chicago in 2015 and 2016. Philadelphia landed the rights for this year’s draft.
“I like the practice of moving the draft around to the cities in the NFL and letting our cities and fans participate in this aspect of the thing,” Jones said. “I’d love tangibly for our fans to get to participate in that by having the draft here in the Dallas area.”
Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys would like to utilize both The Star in Frisco and AT&T Stadium in Arlington if they hosted the draft.
The Cowboys were pleased with the thousands who showed up at The Star for the team’s draft party on Thursday. They estimated a crowd of 7,761.
