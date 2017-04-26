With the 28th overall choice, the Dallas Cowboys select....

The Dallas Cowboys don’t know who will remain on the board when they draft 28th, but the odds are good a defensive end or a cornerback will become the choice.

“I think we did a little study on what the percentages are, and I think it’s 86.762 percent that we’ll get a good player at that spot,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said. “In all seriousness, I do think the draft sets up good for us. Everybody says are you really going to stick with the best player on your board, and it just so happens that in this particular draft, there’s a good chance that some of the best players on our board are going to be at positions we get pointed out to as a team that needs this, needs that. I think those positions are going to be there for us and be there in a good way.”

The Cowboys would love Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, whom they see as the “war daddy,” but he likely becomes a top-10 selection. That makes it likely that Missouri defensive end Charles Harris, UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley, Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey or Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson becomes a Cowboy by the end of Thursday.

1. Cleveland: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M —The Arlington Martin product is the best player in the draft, and the Browns won’t mess this one up.

2. San Francisco: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford — No one seems to know what the 49ers are going to do, so it won’t surprise if John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan go a different direction.

3. Chicago: Jamal Adams, SS, LSU — The Bears could trade down, but with only 11 takeaways last season, they need to find playmakers on defense.

4. Jacksonville: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU — It’s no secret the Carolina Panthers want Fournette, but they will have to trade into the top five to get him.

5. Tennessee: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State —The Titans want to trade down, but they have big needs at cornerback and receiver and Lattimore is the best at his position.

6. NY Jets: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina — The Jets could take safety Malik Hooker, but they need a franchise quarterback.

7. LA Chargers: Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State — A receiver makes sense, too, but the secondary and offensive line are bigger needs.

8. Carolina: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford — If the Panthers can’t trade up, McCaffrey would be the consolation prize with Cam Newton desperate for playmakers.

9. Cincinnati: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee — The Bengals made only 33 sacks last season, and they seem to love SEC players.

10. Buffalo: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan — Tight end O.J. Howard could be the choice, or a trade back, but WR Sammy Watkins missed 11 games the past two seasons.

11. New Orleans: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama — It will be a surprise – but a pleasant one for the Saints – if Allen falls this far.

13. Arizona: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama — Patrick Mahomes will tempt the Cardinals because of Carson Palmer’s age, but inside linebacker is a need and they have Karlos Dansby as a mentor for Foster.

14. Philadelphia: John Ross, WR, Washington — Cornerback is a bigger need, but the Eagles have lacked a game-breaker since DeSean Jackson left.

15. Indianapolis: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple — Robert Mathis retired and the Colts didn’t re-sign Erik Walden, so Reddick or defensive end Takkarist McKinley would fit nicely.

16. Baltimore: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA — Odds are the Ravens come away with a pass rusher or a receiver.

17. Washington: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan — The Redskins have drafted only two defensive lineman the past five years, and both were in the fifth round.

18. Tennessee: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – The Titans’ 159 completions to receivers was the second-lowest total in the league last season.

19. Tampa Bay: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State — Doug Martin will serve a suspension to start the season and can’t stay healthy.

20. Denver: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin — The Broncos addressed the guard position by signing Ron Leary; they now need a left tackle, though tight end David Njoku tempts them.

21. Detroit: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida — The Lions appear set to draft either Charlton or Davis with linebacker the bigger need.

22. Miami: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State — The Dolphins, who ranked 30th against the run last season, would have McDowell lined up next to Ndamukong Suh.

23. NY Giants: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah — The Giants still could use help at tackle after adding guard D.J. Fluker, but tight end David Njoku would help the offense too.

24. Oakland: Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt — Davis would be their top choice, but with the Lions having taken him, the Raiders go with Cunningham.

25. Houston: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech — The Texans will take one of the top three QBs, if one is available, or an OT (Bolles or Alabama’s Cam Robinson) if not.

26. Seattle: Kevin King, CB, Washington — The Seahawks could trade Richard Sherman, but even if they don’t, they love the local kid.

27. Kansas City: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson — He will spend some time learning behind Alex Smith, giving the Chiefs an heir apparent.

28. Dallas: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri — There is no guarantee he makes it this far, but he makes sense given the Cowboys need for a “war daddy” pass rusher. Rod Marinelli likes him.

29. Green Bay: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin — Packers fans will love this pick, but the Packers would have to pass up Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey to get him.

30. Pittsburgh: Jabrill Peppers, SS, Michigan — UConn safety Obi Melifonwu or Humphrey could be the choice if the Steelers have concerns about Peppers.

31. Atlanta: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn — Kansas State DE Jordan Willis or Houston DE Tyus Bowser also are possibilities for a defense that ranked 28th against the pass.

32. New Orleans: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU — The Saints will add multiple cornerbacks with Humphrey or a trade for Malcolm Butler also possibilities.