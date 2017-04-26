Fans get ready for Dallas Cowboys draft parties at The Star in Frisco

There’s a party over here!

There’s a party over there!

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting three days of draft parties at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The first round is Thursday. Rounds two and three are Friday. Rounds four through seven are Saturday.

And this party might go past the break of dawn.

The Cowboys are also a candidate to host the NFL Draft in 2018 at The Star.

But first, back to this week.

The Cowboys will have seven total picks, including the 28th overall selection. In all, they have one in each of the first, second, third, fourth, and sixth rounds and two in the seventh round. They do not have a draft pick in the fifth round.

There will be plenty of time for fans to mingle. There will be 10 minutes per selection on Thursday, seven minutes per selection in the second round, five minutes per selection in rounds three through six and four minutes per selection in round seven.

The draft parties begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, with activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza. At 6 p.m., Ford Center opens with coverage of the first round.

On the second day, the events begin at 5 p.m. on the plaza. The Ford Center doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a roundtable hosted by Brad Sham with this year’s first-round pick along with players.

On the final day of the draft, there will be the inaugural 5K with pre-race activities at 9 a.m. and the race set to begin at 10 a.m.

The Ford Center will open at 10 a.m. for the final four rounds.

The draft will have special presenters.

Former Cowboys great and Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson will announce Dallas’ second-round selection. Bradie James, one of the top tacklers in franchise history, will announce the Cowboys’ third-round selection.

Former safety George Teague, along with the winner from the team’s Military Combine, will announce the fourth round selection and former Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin and Salvation Army kids will announce a selection in the sixth round. Teague, Austin and their groups will be on the stage at the draft party inside the Ford Center.

Admission and parking to all events, excluding the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, is free.