Drew Pearson, Bradie James to announce Cowboys’ draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys will have a pair of former players announce their draft picks on Friday night.

The NFL released a list of special guests who would announce picks for respective teams, and the Cowboys went with former wide receiver Drew Pearson to deliver their second-round pick and former linebacker Bradie James to announce the third-round selection.

The NFL draft begins on Thursday night with the first-round. The Cowboys have the 28th overall pick. On Friday, the Cowboys have the 60th overall pick in the second round and the 92nd overall pick in the third round. Rounds 4-7 will be completed on Saturday.

Pearson, a member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, spent his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys. He finished with 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times, was on the 1977 Super Bowl-winning team and was the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 1980.

James spent nine of his 10 professional seasons with the Cowboys, forcing 10 fumbles and recording 15.5 sacks in 142 games (111 starts). He was the Cowboys’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2011.