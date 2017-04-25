Pretty safe bet Cowboys end up with DE or CB at No. 28

The Cowboys’ biggest needs are obvious: They had 36 sacks last season and nine interceptions.
So what are the odds their 28th selection is a cornerback or a defensive end?
“I think we did a little study on what the percentages are, and I think it’s 86.762 that we’ll get a good player at that spot,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said. “In all seriousness, I do think the draft sets up good for us. Everybody says are you really going to stick with the best player on your board, and it just so happens that in this particular draft, there’s a good chance that some of the best players on our board are going to be at positions we get pointed out to as a team that needs this, needs that, I think those positions are going to be there for us and be there in a good way.”
The Cowboys have used their choice on a defensive player on two of the past seven years, but it seems inevitable that they’ll come away with a first-round defender this year.
Of the Cowboys’ 29 visitors, 27 were defensive ends, cornerbacks and safeties. While the Cowboys don’t know who will remain on the board when they select 28th, Missouri’s Charles Harris and UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley could seem potential targets. The list of cornerbacks likely gives them more choices, with Florida’s Quincy Wilson, Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey and USC’s Adoree Jackson among the prospects possibly still on the board.
“Well the numbers, if you add both of those positions up, look good,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of cornerback and defensive end. “There are a lot of players that make that spot, the 28th spot. There are a lot of
players at those positions that give us some options, and we’ve got
some position flex within our own roster that give us some options
there, so you can throw safety in there too, and still give us some
good things to improve our team with.”
Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu is among the safeties who visited the Cowboys.
