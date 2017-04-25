Oddsmakers take a look at Cowboys, Goodell, fashion in NFL draft

Intrigue.
The NFL Draft has plenty of it.
To add to the guessing game, the oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com took a look at some of the storylines for this week’s three-day draft in Philadelphia.
Although the Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys are the most talked about.
What will Hall of Fame owner/general manager/president Jerry Jones do?
If they stay put, the Cowboys have the 28th overall selection.
With the draft being in Philadelphia, the odds are 3 to 2 that the Cowboys and New York Giants will be booed the longest by the fans. Washington rolls in at 5-1. All are NFC East opponents of the Eagles.
Speaking of boos, the over/under on the length of time Roger Goodell is booed when he first steps to the podium is 12.5 seconds
Here are a few categories that serve as food for thought for the draft:
Dallas Cowboys
Odds the Cowboys first pick is …
a defensive player: 1/5
an offensive player: 5/1
Odds the Cowboys draft a quarterback: 3/1
Over/under number of Cowboys draft picks from Texas colleges: 1.5
Odds the Cowboys trade up and select Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett: 50/1
NFL Draft overall
Odds on the first quarterback selected
Mitchell Trubisky: 1/2
DeShaun Watson: 4/1
Patrick Mahomes: 9/1
Field: 24/1
Odds on the first team to draft a quarterback
Browns: 4/1
49ers: 5/1
Jets: 5/1
Bills: 7/1
Bears: 8/1
Texans: 8/1
Cardinals: 10/1
Field: 13/2
Odds to be the last player left in the green room
DeShone Kizer, QB: 11/4
Chidobe Awuzie, CB: 5/1
Adoree’ Jackson, CB: 5/1
Malik McDowell, DL: 15/2
Kevin King, CB: 11/1
Haason Reddick, LB: 15/1
Tre’Davious White, CB: 22/1
Field: 8/1
Over/Under draft position for Joe Mixon (RB, Oklahoma): 43.5 (second round)
Odds to be the first offensive player selected
Leonard Fournette, RB: 5/4
Mitchell Trubisky, QB: 7/2
OJ Howard, TE: 5/1
Mike Williams, WR: 12/1
Corey Davis, WR: 18/1
DeShaun Watson, QB: 20/1
Field: 30/1
Odds on which of the 22 green room attendees will make the most outrageous fashion statement
Leonard Fournette, LSU: 4/1
Jamal Adams, LSU: 5/1
Deshaun Watson, Clemson: 6/1
Adoree’ Jackson, USC: 8/1
Kevin King, Washington: 9/1
Gareon Conley, OSU: 11/1
Malik McDowell, Michigan State: 11/1
John Ross, Washington: 19/1
Cam Robinson, Alabama: 20/1
Odds on which conference will have the most first-round picks
SEC: 2/11
Big Ten: 15/1
ACC: 15/1
Pac-12: 28/1
Big 12: 45/1
Field: 500/1
Odds on which conference will have most picks through all seven rounds
SEC: 1/6
ACC: 16/1
Big Ten: 21/1
Pac-12: 30/1
Big 12: 50/1
Field: 1000/1
Odds on which school will have the most first-round picks
Alabama: 1/5
Ohio State: 6/1
LSU: 32/1
82nd NFL Draft
Thursday through Saturday
Museum of Art, Philadelphia
Selections: Round 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. Friday; and Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN/ESPN2 and NFL Network
Draft order
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23 New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)
