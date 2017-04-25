Oddsmakers take a look at Cowboys, Goodell, fashion in NFL draft

Intrigue.

The NFL Draft has plenty of it.

To add to the guessing game, the oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com took a look at some of the storylines for this week’s three-day draft in Philadelphia.

Although the Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys are the most talked about.

What will Hall of Fame owner/general manager/president Jerry Jones do?

If they stay put, the Cowboys have the 28th overall selection.

With the draft being in Philadelphia, the odds are 3 to 2 that the Cowboys and New York Giants will be booed the longest by the fans. Washington rolls in at 5-1. All are NFC East opponents of the Eagles.

Speaking of boos, the over/under on the length of time Roger Goodell is booed when he first steps to the podium is 12.5 seconds

Here are a few categories that serve as food for thought for the draft:

Dallas Cowboys

Odds the Cowboys first pick is …

a defensive player: 1/5

an offensive player: 5/1

Odds the Cowboys draft a quarterback: 3/1

Over/under number of Cowboys draft picks from Texas colleges: 1.5

Odds the Cowboys trade up and select Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett: 50/1

NFL Draft overall

Odds on the first quarterback selected

Mitchell Trubisky: 1/2

DeShaun Watson: 4/1

Patrick Mahomes: 9/1

Field: 24/1

Odds on the first team to draft a quarterback

Browns: 4/1

49ers: 5/1

Jets: 5/1

Bills: 7/1

Bears: 8/1

Texans: 8/1

Cardinals: 10/1

Field: 13/2

Odds to be the last player left in the green room

DeShone Kizer, QB: 11/4

Chidobe Awuzie, CB: 5/1

Adoree’ Jackson, CB: 5/1

Malik McDowell, DL: 15/2

Kevin King, CB: 11/1

Haason Reddick, LB: 15/1

Tre’Davious White, CB: 22/1

Field: 8/1

Over/Under draft position for Joe Mixon (RB, Oklahoma): 43.5 (second round)

Odds to be the first offensive player selected

Leonard Fournette, RB: 5/4

Mitchell Trubisky, QB: 7/2

OJ Howard, TE: 5/1

Mike Williams, WR: 12/1

Corey Davis, WR: 18/1

DeShaun Watson, QB: 20/1

Field: 30/1

Odds on which of the 22 green room attendees will make the most outrageous fashion statement

Leonard Fournette, LSU: 4/1

Jamal Adams, LSU: 5/1

Deshaun Watson, Clemson: 6/1

Adoree’ Jackson, USC: 8/1

Kevin King, Washington: 9/1

Gareon Conley, OSU: 11/1

Malik McDowell, Michigan State: 11/1

John Ross, Washington: 19/1

Cam Robinson, Alabama: 20/1

Odds on which conference will have the most first-round picks

SEC: 2/11

Big Ten: 15/1

ACC: 15/1

Pac-12: 28/1

Big 12: 45/1

Field: 500/1

Odds on which conference will have most picks through all seven rounds

SEC: 1/6

ACC: 16/1

Big Ten: 21/1

Pac-12: 30/1

Big 12: 50/1

Field: 1000/1

Odds on which school will have the most first-round picks

Alabama: 1/5

Ohio State: 6/1

LSU: 32/1