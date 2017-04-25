Cowboys Corner Blog

April 25, 2017 12:51 PM

Oddsmakers take a look at Cowboys, Goodell, fashion in NFL draft

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Intrigue.

The NFL Draft has plenty of it.

To add to the guessing game, the oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com took a look at some of the storylines for this week’s three-day draft in Philadelphia.

Although the Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys are the most talked about.

What will Hall of Fame owner/general manager/president Jerry Jones do?

If they stay put, the Cowboys have the 28th overall selection.

With the draft being in Philadelphia, the odds are 3 to 2 that the Cowboys and New York Giants will be booed the longest by the fans. Washington rolls in at 5-1. All are NFC East opponents of the Eagles.

Speaking of boos, the over/under on the length of time Roger Goodell is booed when he first steps to the podium is 12.5 seconds

Here are a few categories that serve as food for thought for the draft:

Dallas Cowboys

Odds the Cowboys first pick is …

a defensive player: 1/5

an offensive player: 5/1

Odds the Cowboys draft a quarterback: 3/1

Over/under number of Cowboys draft picks from Texas colleges: 1.5

Odds the Cowboys trade up and select Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett: 50/1

NFL Draft overall

Odds on the first quarterback selected

Mitchell Trubisky: 1/2

DeShaun Watson: 4/1

Patrick Mahomes: 9/1

Field: 24/1

Odds on the first team to draft a quarterback

Browns: 4/1

49ers: 5/1

Jets: 5/1

Bills: 7/1

Bears: 8/1

Texans: 8/1

Cardinals: 10/1

Field: 13/2

Odds to be the last player left in the green room

DeShone Kizer, QB: 11/4

Chidobe Awuzie, CB: 5/1

Adoree’ Jackson, CB: 5/1

Malik McDowell, DL: 15/2

Kevin King, CB: 11/1

Haason Reddick, LB: 15/1

Tre’Davious White, CB: 22/1

Field: 8/1

Over/Under draft position for Joe Mixon (RB, Oklahoma): 43.5 (second round)

Odds to be the first offensive player selected

Leonard Fournette, RB: 5/4

Mitchell Trubisky, QB: 7/2

OJ Howard, TE: 5/1

Mike Williams, WR: 12/1

Corey Davis, WR: 18/1

DeShaun Watson, QB: 20/1

Field: 30/1

Odds on which of the 22 green room attendees will make the most outrageous fashion statement

Leonard Fournette, LSU: 4/1

Jamal Adams, LSU: 5/1

Deshaun Watson, Clemson: 6/1

Adoree’ Jackson, USC: 8/1

Kevin King, Washington: 9/1

Gareon Conley, OSU: 11/1

Malik McDowell, Michigan State: 11/1

John Ross, Washington: 19/1

Cam Robinson, Alabama: 20/1

Odds on which conference will have the most first-round picks

SEC: 2/11

Big Ten: 15/1

ACC: 15/1

Pac-12: 28/1

Big 12: 45/1

Field: 500/1

Odds on which conference will have most picks through all seven rounds

SEC: 1/6

ACC: 16/1

Big Ten: 21/1

Pac-12: 30/1

Big 12: 50/1

Field: 1000/1

Odds on which school will have the most first-round picks

Alabama: 1/5

Ohio State: 6/1

LSU: 32/1

82nd NFL Draft

Thursday through Saturday

Museum of Art, Philadelphia

Selections: Round 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. Friday; and Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN/ESPN2 and NFL Network

Draft order

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23 New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)

