Stephen Jones says Myles Garrett has physical tools to be great

Intended as a playful video, Myles Garrett asked his hometown Cowboys to move up to select him. Garrett, the Arlington Martin and Texas A&M product, will have a new home hours before the Cowboys select Thursday.
But Garrett was the one prospect the Cowboys cited by name in their predraft press conference Monday. Executive vice president Stephen Jones intimated that Garrett ranks at the top of the team’s draft board when a reporter was asked Jones if he sees a DeMarcus Ware in this draft.
“Obviously there’s a player at the top, Myles Garrett, from this area, who has all the physical tools to probably be a great football player,” Jones said. “But that’s got to play out. He’s got to come in; he’s got to go to work; he’s got to see where he ends up. But it’s so difficult to project, especially when you’re talking about great players like DeMarcus Ware. To even think about comparing these guys to somebody like him would be very difficult. [Ware] doesn’t fall to us at pick 11 if somebody thought he was going to be a Hall of Famer. That’s the art of the draft; that’s the art of the deal; and certainly we’re rolling up our sleeves and doing as much work as possible so we can make these good, sound decisions when the opportunities present themselves.”
The Browns are expected to make Garrett the No. 1 overall choice.
Comments