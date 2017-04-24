Cowboys will be in market for developmental QB this weekend

The Dallas Cowboys lucked into finding a franchise quarterback in the fourth round last season. Nobody envisioned Dak Prescott putting together one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.
Prescott is now the face of the franchise. His backup going into next season will be Kellen Moore, who re-signed earlier this offseason.
But the Cowboys remain in the quarterback market.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will be looking to either use a late-round pick on a quarterback, or sign an undrafted free agent afterward.
“We’ll see how the draft plays out,” Jones said. “We’ll also keep our eyes on young players, college free agency as well as anybody who might be out there that we might think would work for us to develop.
“We’ll just see. Things change. Things can certainly ebb and flow in terms of what we’re looking at, but right now we’re comfortable with that. Would love to pick one up at some point, whether it’s the draft or whether it’s college free agency.”
The Cowboys did not use one of their 30 pre-draft visits for a quarterback.
They worked out six during their annual “Dallas Day” earlier this month: Baylor’s Seth Russell, SMU’s Matt Davis, Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans, Tulsa’s Dane Evans, West Virginia’s Skyler Howard, and UT-San Antonio’s Jared Johnson.
A year ago, the Cowboys used seven of their 30 pre-draft visits on quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Paxton Lynch, Christian Hackenberg, Connor Cook, Jacoby Brissett and Prescott.
