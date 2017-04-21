Tony Romo likely to call Cowboys’ week 9 matchup against Chiefs

When the NFL announced its 2017 schedule Thursday, it gave Dallas Cowboys fans a silver-and-blue clue as to when former quarterback-turned-CBS-game-analyst Tony Romo would call his first game for the team with which he spent his entire 14-year playing career.
Now we know, that Romo’s first possible broadcast of a Cowboys game will be Nov. 5, when Dallas hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Looks like Romo will be making the turkey and the stuffing, and we’ll have a little feast and football with the Chargers and the Cowboys, and you’re right, [the Kansas City game] would be Tony’s first game to do with the Cowboys,” Romo’s broadcast partner Jim Nantz told NFL.com. “I believe that’s week 9, yeah, I’m sure for Tony that will be a special thing to look at the Cowboys from that magnificent broadcast booth that they have at Cowboys Stadium.”
CBS gets two Cowboys games in 2017, Nov. 5 against the Chiefs and the Thanksgiving game agaisnt the Chargers.
I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017
After Romo swooped in and grabbed Phil Simms’ No. 1 analyst seat, all eyes are going to be on Romo’s performance during his first year at CBS. Interested fans will likely be able to get acquainted with Romo’s style in the booth even before the regular season starts, as CBS has the rights to two nationally televised preseason games: Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Aug. 25, or Rams vs. Chargers the following day.
Though announcements have not come down as far as which broadcast teams will be sent to which games throughout the 2017 season, for ratings purposes, you can bet CBS will want Romo in the booth for as many Cowboy games as possible.
CBS has the rights to broadcast six week 1 NFL games, but none are in the national 3:25 p.m. slot. Local CBS affiliate KTVT (Channel 11) could request to carry the Romo-Nance week 1 broadcast after those pairings are announced.
