Dallas Cowboys single-game tickets on sale today

Want to see in person what the Dallas Cowboys will do this season?

The scheduled was released Thursday.

Now the tickets are available.

The Cowboys will put all remaining 2017 single-game tickets on sale to the general public today at 10 a.m.

Standing room only Party Pass tickets start at $30 and will be the only single-game tickets available for purchase. Due to the large season ticket base for Cowboys games, there will be a very limited number of Party Pass tickets available for each of the Cowboys home games this season.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.DallasCowboys.com, through Ticketmaster at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 10 at home against the New York Giants.