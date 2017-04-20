Super Bowl rematch on Oct. 22 highlights NFL schedule

The NFL plays 256 games in 2017. Some look bigger than others. Here are 10 games not involving the Dallas Cowboys to look forward to this season:

Seahawks at Packers, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Michael and Martellus Bennett face off; Russell Wilson returns to Wisconsin, where he played his final college season; and Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy gets to play his former team.

Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 17, 3:05 p.m., CBS

The Chargers play in Los Angeles for the first time in the regular season. The 30,000-seat StubHub Center, the Chargers’ home the next two seasons, is the smallest stadium to host a full NFL season since the Packers played at 25,000-seat City Stadium in 1956.

Packers at Falcons, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Have the Packers improved since their 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship game? They will find out in an early season test in the Falcons’ debut of the Mercedes-Benz Dome.

Steelers at Chiefs, Oct. 15, 3:25 p.m., CBS

The Steelers beat the Chiefs 18-16 in a divisional-round playoff game last season. It still stings in Kansas City as Eric Fisher was called for holding on a tying 2-point conversion with 18 seconds to go. The ensuing attempt fell incomplete.

Saints at Packers, Oct. 22, Noon, Fox

It could mark Drew Brees’ final appearance at Lambeau. Brees’ last meeting against Aaron Rodgers resulted in 765 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Falcons at Patriots, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., NBC

A rematch of the Super Bowl, where a record 172 million viewers watched the Falcons blow a 25-point lead with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Patriots vs. Raiders in Mexico City, Nov. 19, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Derek Carr’s injury prevented the Raiders from getting to the AFC Championship Game, but they could play in the postseason this year for the first time since 2001.

Texans at Titans, Dec. 3, Noon, CBS

The Titans had their first winning season since 2011 a year ago. But they have lost five of six to the Texans, with their only victory in a meaningless game to end the regular season in 2016. The AFC South will go through Houston for the Titans.

Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 10, 3:25 p.m., Fox

The Rams opted for Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, passing Carson Wentz. The Eagles took Wentz second. Wentz went 7-9 with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a rookie, and Goff went 0-7 with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Patriots at Steelers, Dec. 17, 3:25 p.m., CBS

These two teams are playing for the fourth time in three seasons, including the postseason. The Steelers have lost the past four vs. New England, with their previous win coming in 2011.