Cowboys sign veteran safety Robert Blanton to one-year deal

The Cowboys signed veteran safety Robert Blanton, according to his agent. It is a one-year deal, according to sources.

The Cowboys still expect Jeff Heath to start in Barry Church’s vacated strong safety spot. But Blanton adds depth at the position as well as special teams experience.

Blanton was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2012. He spent four seasons there, playing in 60 games, with 17 starts, one interception, six pass breakups and 136 tackles. Last season with the Bills, Blanton played in 10 games with two starts and 18 tackles.

The Cowboys lost two of their top four safeties in free agency. Church signed a four-year, $26 million deal with the Jaguars, and J.J. Wilcox, who signed a two-year, $6.25 million deal with the Bucs.

Church and Wilcox combined for 16 starts, 162 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.