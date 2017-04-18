Dallas Cowboys release hype video as off-season workouts begin

It has begun.

The Dallas Cowboys are back!

Granted, it’s only workouts, but for a team coming off an exciting 13-3 season and an NFC divisional playoff berth, it can be loosely defined as the start of football season for their rabid fans.

The Cowboys released a hype video to get the NFL juices flowing early.

Voluntary off-season workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.

The voluntary nine-week off-season program is conducted in three phases.

The first phase began Monday and will include a two-week run with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

As the video says, “It starts now.”