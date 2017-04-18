Cowboys officially pick up Zack Martin’s fifth-year option

The Dallas Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on right guard Zack Martin’s rookie contract, ensuring Martin is with the team through at least the 2018 season.
The Cowboys had until May 3 to pick up the option that will pay Martin about $9.3 million in 2018.
This was a formality. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team would do as much at the Senior Bowl in January.
“I don’t know if he’s good enough,” Jones said, laughing when asked about it months ago. “Yes, yes. Obviously we’ve worked hard to keep this line in tact and our goal is for Zack to be a Cowboys for his career. A big priority for us is to keep Zack around.”
The Cowboys will explore a long-term deal with Martin during training camp this summer, similar timing to when they signed left tackle Tyron Smith (2014) and center Travis Frederick (2016) to deals.
Martin has been everything the Cowboys could have hoped for when they used their first-round pick on him in 2014. He has developed into arguably the best guard in the league, being named to the Pro Bowl each of his three seasons and making first-team All-Pro in two of them (2014 and 2016). He was a second-team All-Pro in 2015.
Martin committed just two penalties and gave up two sacks last season. For his career, he has allowed six sacks and been flagged 13 times.
Martin should be in line for a nice pay day.
The Cleveland Browns made Kevin Zeitler the highest-paid guard in the league this offseason, handing him a five-year, $60 million deal with $23 million guaranteed and more than $31.5 million guaranteed if he’s still on the roster in 2018. Martin’s credentials are significantly better than Zeitler’s too.
Zeitler hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or first-team All-Pro in his first five seasons, something Martin accomplished as a rookie.
