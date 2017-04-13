Cowboys Corner Blog

April 13, 2017 1:13 PM

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft caps unveiled

New Era has released its 2017 NFL draft caps and the Dallas Cowboys are likely to be a popular choice.

It's a white cap with the Cowboys' trademark blue star in the center. The bill has a metallic look to it, and is navy with parts of a star being drawn on it.

New Era described the logo, saying it features: "New Era’s innovative LiquidChrome for all team logos ... These logos are individually molded appliqués with vibrant chrome finishes and 3-dimensional textures."

New Era is the official on-field cap of the NFL, and this cap will be handed to whoever the Cowboys draft with the 28th overall pick later this month.

