NFL players A’Shawn Robinson, Rico Gathers soaking in day at TMS

Dallas Cowboys reserve tight end Rico Gathers and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson were among the celebrities at Sunday’s race.
Gathers and Robinson both consider themselves “car guys” and soaked in the atmosphere before the race.
Gathers recently customized his Dodge Challenger, getting it supercharped and body-wrapped.
“It’s a beauty,” Gathers said. “It’s my baby. I really love it.”
Gathers had attended only one other NASCAR race when he was an 8-year-old at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
His favorite driver?
“I’ve always been a Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick fan,” Gathers said. “One of my favorite drivers back in the day was Dale Earnhardt before he passed away, then after that it was Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“But, man, this is a great experience to come out here and embrace it.”
Robinson, meanwhile, made his maiden voyage to TMS. The Fort Worth Arlington Heights product had never been to the track until Sunday.
“It’s great to be out here and to have this opportunity,” said Robinson, who drives a souped-up Jeep Wrangler. “I never came here as a kid, so to have this opportunity to come to Texas Motor Speedway is great.”
