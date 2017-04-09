A’Shawn Robinson: No regrets body-slamming Ezekiel Elliott

2:16 Yu Darvish details his latest Rangers start Pause

1:16 Patterson: Offense was 'no gimmicks' in low-scoring TCU spring game

1:33 Stephenville eliminates defending champion Kennedale in shootout

1:20 Sam Houston, HC Joey Rodriguez celebrate Texans state soccer berth

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:42 Video: Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her