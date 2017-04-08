Jason Witten: Tony Romo is one of the great signal-callers of his era

3:46 Burleson upsets first place Centennial in extra innings Pause

0:53 Nomar Mazara discusses hot start

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

1:19 NASCAR fan explains massive Jeff Gordon tattoo

2:04 Alex Claudio came in and "saved my butt," said A.J. Griffin who left the game in the fourth with an injury

0:41 Emergency sirens go off overnight in Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth