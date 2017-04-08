Jason Witten: Tony Romo is one of the great signal-callers of his era

Jason Witten weighed in on Tony Romo’s retirement Saturday.
The two entered the league together and went on to form one of the best quarterback/ tight end duos in recent history. Romo and Witten connected for 649 receptions in their 14 years together.
Witten posted an essay entitled “14 Years -- Memories Forever” on his social media account in which he retold the story of how he and Romo met after the 2003 draft, and have become lifelong friends.
As far as Romo’s legacy, Witten wrote: “While history might remember 9 for the wins and losses, as a Houdini-like playmaker, the epic 4th quarter comebacks, the lack of playoff wins, or the Brett Favre-esque no-look passes, I will always remember much more. No man can write his own history, and I tend to believe that over time the historians will remember Tony as one of the great signal-callers of his era.
“For me, I will remember the ultra-driven athlete who worked his tail off to learn how to perfect the proper throwing motion. The player who would stand at the chalk board tirelessly thinking through and dissecting how to block-up a brutal Jim Johnson blitz. A guy who would take command at the line of scrimmage with the authority of a 5-star military general all while having the charisma of Joe Namath and the competitive fire of Michael Jordan. Tony would break down the nuances of a route tree as if he was the wide-out. Ultimately, he became a player that would set the highest standard for himself, because he knew it would create higher expectations for all of those around him. Players had to play better and coaches had to coach better.”
The link to the full story is here:
14 Years pic.twitter.com/ynMbL0HxEF— Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) April 8, 2017
Comments