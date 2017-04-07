Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott to host football camp in Fort Worth

If you want your kids to learn how to run like Dallas Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott, he'll be hosting a football camp in Fort Worth this summer.
Elliott will hold his inaugural youth camp July 15-16 at Timber Creek High School, called "Ezekiel Elliott Football ProCamp presented by SunnyD."
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and participants will learn football skills from the All-Pro running back. Campers will also receive a souvenir autograph from Elliott and a team photo with him.
Elliott will be joined by high school and college coaches from the area. The cost of the camp is $249 and is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.
Elliott, 21, made an immediate impact on the Cowboys when he joined as the team's first-round pick out of Ohio State last season. He led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.
