April 7, 2017

Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott to host football camp in Fort Worth

Drew Davison

If you want your kids to learn how to run like Dallas Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott, he'll be hosting a football camp in Fort Worth this summer.

Elliott will hold his inaugural youth camp July 15-16 at Timber Creek High School, called "Ezekiel Elliott Football ProCamp presented by SunnyD."

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and participants will learn football skills from the All-Pro running back. Campers will also receive a souvenir autograph from Elliott and a team photo with him.

Elliott will be joined by high school and college coaches from the area. The cost of the camp is $249 and is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.

Elliott, 21, made an immediate impact on the Cowboys when he joined as the team's first-round pick out of Ohio State last season. He led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

