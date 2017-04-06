Tony Romo lauds Jerry Jones’ support, still cold on Jason Garrett

The Tony Romo hostage crisis is over. But the cold war with Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett continues.
One day after not even mentioning Garrett during a conference call to announce his official departure from football to join CBS Sports as their lead analyst, Romo talked for 25 minutes on the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan.
He again had little to say about Garrett, whom he hasn’t spoken to since the end of the 2016 season.
Per a source, Romo felt let down by Garrett’s decision to stick with Dak Prescott and not give him a chance to win his starting job back after missing the first nine games of 2016 with a fractured bone in his back.
It was the beginning of a process that ended with Romo retiring from football on Tuesday.
But while Romo had little to say about Garrett, he lauded Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his loyalty and standing by him more than anyone else during a personally frustrating 2016 season.
“He’s been great,” Romo said on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s been there for me through my entire time. There wasn’t anybody who stood up for me more last year. That meant as much as anything just the fact that he loved me and wanted good things for me. Things happen and that’s what happens in life. But you remember the people that help you along the way and appreciate you and love on you and give you grace and try and do the things that you’d hopefully want to do for others. He exemplifies that stuff.
“I really wish people would get a chance to see his heart and the way he just loves this football team, loves his family and just loves the people that have done right by him. There’s not a more loyal guy that you’ll ever meet. He’s always been that way and he’s always going to be that way.”
That’s what Romo said about Jones on Wednesday.
That follows this during Tuesday’s conference call: “I’ve never had a better boss, owner or mentor than Jerry Jones. I’d be remiss if I went through this entire conversation and never mentioned how much he’s meant to me and how much he’ll mean to me going forward because he’ll always be in my life, and I’ll always be in his.”
But regarding what Garrett meant to his career and their relationship, considering he was his play caller and offensive coordinator from 2007-2012 and their history taking offseason road trips together to basketball games _ Romo had nothing to say.
Coincidence?
Not.
