Cowboys show interest in Russell, Cannon during Baylor Pro Day

The Dallas Cowboys sent four scouts to Baylor for the school’s annual Pro Day on Wednesday.
Cowboys scout Miles Austin, a former NFL receiver, spent several minutes talking with receiver KD Cannon afterward.
“Really just going over offensive plays and what to do as a receiver and what not to do,” Cannon said of his conversation.
CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler projects Cannon as a fourth- or fifth-round choice. The Cowboys, though, are not expected to draft a receiver after re-signing former Baylor receiver Terrance Williams. All four of their top wideouts from last season return.
But Cannon, who has been living with Browns receiver Corey Coleman in Dallas while awaiting the draft, wouldn’t mind staying in town.
“I really never had a favorite team, but going to the Cowboys is right down the street from where I stay,” said Cannon, who has visits scheduled for next week to Detroit and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cowboys do need another quarterback. They have only two on their roster with Tony Romo’s release. Dallas will draft a quarterback in the middle rounds to go with Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore.
Baylor quarterback Seth Russell will visit The Star on Friday, working out for the Cowboys during the team’s annual Dallas Day.
“I’d love it if they didn’t have any quarterbacks,” the Garland product said. “If they have two, that’s OK, too. I love competition, especially with Dak and those guys. They’ve really proven themselves. If I can go out there and compete with them and to push those guys to be better and make myself better and make the team better. I’m all about the team. If I play that’s great, if I don’t – or whoever – if I go out to Dallas and Dak’s the better quarterback, then I want him to play. But I’m going to bust my but every day in practice to make myself a better quarterback.”
Brugler ranks Russell as the 13th-best prospect at the position but projects him just outside the seventh and last round.
“I want to go in the first round,” Russell said. “I think that’s kind of out of reach right now. Getting drafted would be cool, to be able to get an opportunity. Looking at statistics, I think it’s like players who get drafted in the first three rounds makes up like 20 percent of the NFL teams. So if I get drafted somewhere later than that, then I’ll have a pretty good chance. I’m a grinder; I’m a fighter. I’m not going to let anything get to my head. I’m going to push it aside and keep working harder.”
