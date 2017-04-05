Cowboys Corner

Oddsmakers take a look at Tony Romo’s new broadcasting career

How long will Tony Romo’s broadcasting career last?

Will he ever take another NFL snap?

Who will be the next NFL player to begin a broadcasting career?

The odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com are taking a look at those questions and more after Romo decided to leave the NFL and take a job as the lead NFL analyst at CBS Sports for the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for me,” Romo said during a teleconference with the media on Tuesday. “I’m going to have to learn this craft, and I’m going to have to improve. And improve quickly. That’s kind of exciting.”

The oddsmakers say the over/under on Romo’s CBS broadcasting career is 2.5 years. They also say the odds of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback taking another NFL snap is 4 to 1.

Who will be the next NFL player to become a TV analyst?

The oddsmakers like Brandon Marshall of the New York Giants at 3 to 2.

Who’s next?

How about Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Romo’s close friend, at 5 to 1. Witten recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Cowboys so it might be a while before he decides to leave the NFL.

If you’re looking for longshots, the oddsmakers say there’s a 100 to 1 chance that Romo comes out of retirement, if and when he officially retires, and joins the Cleveland Browns.

They also don’t like his chances of ever earning a PGA Tour card at 500 to 1.

Here’s a look at some other Romo-related categories:

Odds on the next NFL player who retires to become a broadcaster

Brandon Marshall (Giants): 3/2

Jason Witten (Cowboys): 5/1

Josh Norman (Washington): 7/1

Philip Rivers (Chargers): 12/1

Aaron Rodgers (Packers): 99/1

Odds Romo’s 2017 broadcasts will average higher ratings than Simms’ 2016 broadcasts: 1/3

Odds Jim Nantz brings up Romo’s lack of Super Bowl rings on air: 19/1

Over/Under total words Romo “fumbles” on air in 2017: 4.5

Over/Under total Cowboys games Romo is assigned in 2017: 1.5

Odds Romo says something negative about Jerry Jones or Dak Prescott on air: 49/1

Longshot odds on Romo’s next endeavor

Becomes a contestant on Dancing with the Stars: 12/1

Starts “Tony Romo’s” steak-house: 19/1

Odds on what Phil Simms does in 2017

Works as CBS’ No. 2 (or worse) analyst: 2/3

Gets hired by another major network: 14/1

Does not broadcast NFL games for a major network: 2/1

Takes the backup quarterback spot in Dallas: 1,000/1

Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

Greg Ellis, a former Dallas Cowboy defensive end, was a teammate of Tony Romo. Ellis and Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talk about Romo's transition to the CBS broadcast booth.

