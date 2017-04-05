Cowboys favorite to host 2018 NFL Draft at Ford Center, per report

Could the Dallas Cowboys host the 2018 NFL Draft?
Per a report by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cowboys are the favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft at the team’s new headquarters the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
The Cowboys have presented for consideration concepts for both the Ford Center and AT&T Stadium for 2018.
The Cowboys are open to a combination of both facilities or hosting it at either facility. They are just giddy at the opportunity to bring the draft to North Texas, per vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson.
“We presented a few great options and combinations that included both venues,” Jones Anderson said. “Clearly, we believe that either/both make for great experience. It’s the NFL choice. We are hoping to be selected.”
The NFL will ultimately choose what route to go and it appears to be leaning toward Frisco, per the report.
The Omni Hotel and all the restaurants and retail stores slated to be part of the Star will be up and running by then.
The NFL won’t decide on the 2018 NFL Draft location until after the 2017 draft has been completed. This year’s draft is set for Philadelphia after being in Chicago the past two seasons.
It was in New York from 1965-2014.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have also expressed interest in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Of course, there is no way the league is not going to side with the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, continuing what has been a successful run of late for the organization.
The Cowboys opened the $1.3 billion new headquarters at the Star before the 2016 season. They then found a new franchise quarterback in fourth-round pick Dak Prescott, won the NFC East with a 13-3 record before Jones was voted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.
Landing the 2018 NFL Draft would be the latest round of good fortune for the Cowboys.
Comments