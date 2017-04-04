Tony Romo: Texans were at “top of list” of teams he considered

Tony Romo hasn’t completely closed the door on a return to the NFL, but he admits his best opportunity to keep playing would have come now as a free agent. The Houston Texans were at the “top of that list” of teams he considered before retiring to enter the CBS broadcast booth.
“Yeah, there was absolutely interest,” Romo said on an hour-long conference call. “There were plenty of different things that came up … that were available to me if I decided to go down that path.”
Romo said his health was a “little part” of his decision to hang up his cleats. He hasn’t played a full season since 2012 and has started only four games the past two years combined.
But he noted that “I’m probably as healthy as I’ve been in three or four years. The weird thing is I’d probably be playing healthier this year than I did in ’14. From that perspective, that wasn’t hanging over my head to make the decision for me.”
Romo left at least a crack to return to the field.
“Do I envision coming back and playing football? Absolutely not,” Romo said. “I’m committed to CBS. I’m going to be there for good. Do I think I’m going to get some calls? I’m sure I will. I envision there’s not enough quarterbacks as is to win 12 games in the NFL anyway. So I do feel like for me the reality that’s going to happen. Now right now? I’m telling you that I don’t think it’s going to be that hard of a decision. I think I’m going to get in the booth; I’m going to like it; it’s going to be a challenge. I’m excited. I just don’t envision that being something that I’m going to have to think long and hard about.
“It’s one of those things you do. You never say never. I just tell you it’s about 99 percent.”
Romo, who turns 37 later this month, was asked two more times about returning to the NFL. He admitted his best chance to do what he’s never done – win a Super Bowl – would come in signing with a contender in the offseason.
“I understand the question is going to keep coming up about playing or not playing in the future,” he said. “There’s no part of me that wants to play. Right now, I am completely, 100 percent committed to CBS. I understand that you’re always giving yourself just a little wiggle room and stuff, but I just don’t envision that really being a scenario. I know what it takes to play football. I also know what it takes to come in and come back and play. I just don’t know how you would… I mean, it just takes so much. You don’t just get up off the couch. I would literally have to make that decision now that I might be playing to really get ready to play. I’m not making that decision. I’m making the decision to go to CBS. I am choosing CBS over playing football. That’s what I’m doing right now. That’s the decision I want to make. It’s not because I’m being forced to and there’s no reason. I’m excited about this and it’s going to be great.”
