Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: One of greatest players in Cowboys history

0:50 Rangers Manager Jeff Banister talks about Yu Darvish's Opening Day performance Pause

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

2:29 Barbershop talk about Tony Romo with former Cowboys S Larry Brown

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

4:26 Clarence and Charean on Cowboys' eight-game winning streak

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:26 Dak Prescott looks forward to starting role with Dallas Cowboys

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2