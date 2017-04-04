Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: One of greatest players in Cowboys history

Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman announced their retirements from the NFL during tearful press conferences. The Cowboys announced Tony Romo’s retirement in a press release.
The team announced it has released Romo at his request with his intent “to retire from the NFL and pursue a career in broadcasting.” CBS already has announced the hiring of Romo and will hold a 3 p.m. teleconference with its newest lead NFL analyst.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett were quoted in the team’s press release.
“We wish Tony and his family nothing but the best,” Jones said. “As an organization, we did what he asked us to do in terms of his release, and we wanted to do what was ultimately in his best interest and in the best interest of his family.
“Tony has been a wonderful representative of the Cowboys organization for 14 years, and he left everything he had on the field. He will leave us with many great memories and a legacy of being, truly, one of the greatest players in Cowboys history. We are thrilled for him and his family that he will be able to continue working as a professional in the game he so dearly loves.
“He is a young man who is just getting started on a long journey in life. All the best my friend.”
Garrett, whose once close relationship has deteriorated after Romo’s return from his back injury as a backup, also praised the 14-year quarterback.
“Tony Romo has a unique combination of athletic ability, arm talent, vision, and instincts for the game,” Garrett said. “What separates Tony from many other players, however, is a rare competitive spirit. Tony loves to play. Tony loves to compete. The best ones always do. In practice. During games. On the field. Off the field. Tony competes to the end in everything that he does.
“That relentless spirit that Tony plays with is contagious. He makes his teammates better. He makes his coaches better. He makes his team better. He has grown so much as a player and as a person over the course of his career and has made a significant impact on the lives of so many. I consider myself fortunate to be at the top of that list. It has been one of the great privileges of my life to work with Tony Romo, one of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history.”
