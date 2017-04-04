Tony Romo: I’m going from one legendary team to another

CBS officially announced Tony Romo as their lead NFL game analyst, replacing Phil Simms. Romo simultaneously tweeted a picture of him in his new CBS sport jacket.
The network will hold a 3 p.m. news conference to introduce Romo.
“When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports,” Romo said in a press release. “Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”
I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017
Romo, 36, retired from the Cowboys on Tuesday and accepted the network job. He joins Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead team for Sunday afternoon games and Thursday Night Football.
“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade; and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must listen for fans each week.”
Comments