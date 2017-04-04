Cowboys Corner

Historically, former Cowboys players have become good TV analysts

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will reportedly retire from the NFL.

It ends a 14-year career that included four Pro Bowls, but no Super Bowl appearances.

Romo reportedly has interest in becoming a TV analyst, probably CBS, according to a source.

If so, he will join a strong list of former Cowboys who moved to the booth after their careers ended. Some had brief stints, such as Emmitt Smith, but many developed successful careers.

Even a couple of former Cowboys coaches, Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells, have made their mark on a TV set.

Here are a few others:

Don Meredith: He was an original member of ABC's "Monday Night Football" broadcast team. He died in 2010.

Troy Ailkman: He teams with play-play-announcer Joe Buck and sideline reporter Erin Andrews on Fox's No. 1 NFL broadcast team.

Michael Irvin: Prior to every Thursday Night Football game on CBS and NFL Network, Irvin is an analyst on the NFL Total Access Kickoff pregame show on NFL Network.

Deion Sanders: He joins CBS Sports' James Brown and Bill Cowher for CBS Sports and NFL Network's Thursday Night Football pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

Darryl Johnston: He works in the NFL on FOX broadcast booth alongside play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert & sideline reporter Laura Okmin.

Darren Woodson: Works as an NFL analyst for ESPN. He appears on NFL Live and other platforms.

Barbershop talk about Tony Romo with former Cowboys S Larry Brown

Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. talks to former Cowboy Larry Brown about the departure of Tony Romo. (video by Clarence Hill Jr.)

 

