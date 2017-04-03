Charles Harris, Takk McKinley among prospects to visit Cowboys

The Cowboys will use most of their seven draft picks on defense. Some of the players they have their eye on will visit over the next two weeks, including their likely top pick.
The Cowboys, by holding the 28th choice, will be at the mercy of the teams above them. But they have not hidden their interest in Missouri defensive end Charles Harris.
Harris is included among visitors scheduled for The Star next week.
A handful of prospects will begin showing up at the facility tonight, with others scheduled for Tuesday night, some Wednesday night and others next week.
Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, Washington cornerback Kevin King, Wisconsin defensive end T.J. Watt, UCLA defensive end Takk McKinley, Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton, LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, Florida cornerback Teez Tabor, Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson, Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, Ohio defensive end Tarell Basham and UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau are among those on the team’s list of 30 national visitors. Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers is not among prospects scheduled to visit with the Cowboys.
The Cowboys will host local visitors to The Star on Friday for their annual Dallas Day.
Only twice in the past 12 years has the Cowboys’ top choice not taken a pre-draft visit with DeMarcus Ware, a first-round choice in 2005, and Morris Claiborne, a first-rounder in 2012, not taking a trip to Dallas.
The Cowboys ranked 14th in total defense, including 26th against the pass last season, and made only 36 sacks and nine interceptions. They lost seven defensive players in free agency, including two cornerbacks.
Comments