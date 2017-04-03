Cowboys begin off-season workouts April 17

The NFL announced off-season workout dates for all teams Monday. The Cowboys begin their voluntary off-season program April 17.
Phase one of the program consists of two weeks of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehab. Phase two consists of three weeks of on-field workouts with no live contact or team offense vs. defense drills.
The Cowboys have nine days of organized team activities: May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-7.
Their mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 13-15.
These final four weeks are phase three of the program, with no live contact, but 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills.
The Cowboys also are allowed a rookie minicamp, which will take place the weekend after the draft, May 5-7.
