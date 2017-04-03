Was Jerry Jones thinking of Gregory with plea to end weed testing?

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used his power and influence at the NFL Owners meetings last week to lobby the other 31 owners to end testing for marijuana and personal conduct investigations.
Florio said Jones made the pleas during an owners-only meeting.
According to source, Jones wants to take marijuana off the list of drugs in the substance abuse policy and he wants the league to stop investigating off field misconduct.
Per the report, Jones made no headway with his suggestions. Besides there is no way the league could drop its prohibition on marijuana use without making changes to the collective bargaining agreement.
Still, the issues are especially personal to Jones.
Defensive end Randy Gregory is serving a year-long suspension for repeated violations of the substance policy, stemming largely from his use of marijuana.
Per a source, the only hope the Cowboys have of getting the 2015 second-round pick back on the field before next December is if the league changes its stance on marijuana.
Jones is also frustrated with the league’s investigations into off field misconduct as it relates to running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The NFL continues to have open investigation of Elliott because of a domestic violence allegation by a former girlfriend last summer.
The Columbus(Ohio) City Attorney’s Office declined to pursue charges and dropped the case last September.
The NFL continues to call it an open investigation.
Jones has repeatedly said league’s case is pointless.
“Absolutely nothing anywhere that indicates anything other than what they told us when we left training camp and that is that they have no cause,” Jones said during the NFL Combine early last month. “There is just nothing. I know I would have heard about it. I would have the information if there were something. I know that.”
Asked again at last week’s league meetings about the NFL’s open investigation of Elliott and the possibility of him facing discipline from the league, Jones was smug.
“I’m aware of nothing that concerns me about that investigation,” Jones said.
What he is concerned about is ending marijuana testing and ending NFL investigations into off field misconduct.
