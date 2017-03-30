Tony Romo still in football limbo but back to playing golf again

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo remains in football limbo.
Will he be traded to the Houston Texans or Denver Broncos? Will he be cut and join the Texans or Broncos as a free agent. Will he retire and take a job in television?
It may be some time before those questions are answered.
What is known is that will not be a member of the Dallas Cowboys next season.
But more immediately, it’s also known that he will be play golf this weekend, competinng in the Azalea Invitational today through Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston, S.C.
Per the Charleston Post and Courier, Romo will return to play in the tournament along with his father, Ramiro Romo.
Romo played in the Azalea Invitational five times, from 2008-2012, and made the cut three times.
Romo’s return to the tournament speaks volumes about his health.
He stopped playing golf tournaments in the offseason following the 2013 season because of a number of back surgeries and injuries over the last four seasons.
That he is playing enough to play tournament golf again shows that he feels good about his health.
But it could also be sending a mixed message to the Texans and Broncos, who both still have questions about his durability.
If he was still interested in playing football and not ready to retire, why would he chance injury playing golf with his football future unresolved.
