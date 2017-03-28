Jones calls Ezekiel Elliott parade incident unfortunate, not good

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett declined comment on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade incident involving running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott was seen on video pulling a woman’s top down on a roof top bar.
“I don’t get into the situation with Zeke right now,” Garrett said Tuesday at the NFL Owner’s meetings in Phoenix.
Owner Jerry Jones took a similar approach when also asked about Elliott, saying it was not good, but declining to elaborate on whether the incident was addressed with the star running back.
“There is not much that I want to say other than that was unfortunate and not good,” Jones said. But it wouldn’t be the right emphasis one way or the other to get into any communications or dialogue since that happened.”
Asked if he’s spoken to Elliott, Jones again deferred.
“That wouldn’t be the right emphasis to imply,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t want to say on communication. I don’t want to over or underemphasize what I’m doing, if anything, relative to that incident. I don’t want to overemphasize that. But I’m aware of the incident and I’m aware of the criticism.”
Jones also said the NFL’s open investigation regarding domestic violence allegations involving Elliott and a former girlfriend are a non factor.
“I’m aware of nothing that concerns me about that investigation,” Jones said.
The District Attorney in Columbus, Ohio declined to pursue charges and has closed the case.
