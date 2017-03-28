Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lands a big fish

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is poised for a long football career. After it, though, he might have a career in fishing.
Prescott reeled in about a 30-pound red fish on Tuesday in south Louisiana, his high school coach, Rodney Guin, said. Guin posted a picture of Prescott and his brother hoisting up their impressive catches on his Facebook page.
There’s no question Prescott is an avid fisherman. He went fishing during the Cowboys’ bye week last season, and caught a 7-pound bass the day before the Cowboys drafted him.
But football is still Prescott’s calling card. The 23-year-old is coming off arguably the best rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history, throwing for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions with a 104.9 passer rating.
Behind Prescott, the Cowboys went 13-3 and won the NFC East.
