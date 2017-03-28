Sources: Cowboys coordinator Scott Linehan gets contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys have signed offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli to contract extensions, per sources.
Terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Linehan had two years added to his deal and is signed through 2019, according to a source.
Getting the two coordinators signed to new deals and bringing back the entire staff has been something the Cowboys have working on since last month.
Everyone will return except for tight ends coach Mike Pope, who retired, according to a source. Pope has already been replaced by Steve Loney.
