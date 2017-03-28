Denver interested in Tony Romo if released; contract not tradeable

As the stare down between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos regarding the limbo status of quarterback Tony Romo just know that public stances and private feelings are two different things.
Take Denver Broncos general manager John Elway for example.
He has proclaimed multiple times at the NFL owners meetings at the posh Biltmore Hotel this week that he has no conversations with the Cowboys about Romo in regards to a potential trade.
“Nope. Same old thing. He’s still under contract with the Cowboys,” Elway said on Monday. “Like we’ve said, we really feel good about the two young ones that we have. The plan is to stay the course there and see what’s available in the draft. We’ll go from there.”
Per source, however, the Broncos would have great interest in Romo as a free agent if he is released by the Cowboys. The Broncos just have no plans to trade for him because they hope to get him for free when he is cut and partly because they have no interest in trading for his contract, which they deem to be untradeable.
Romo has three years left on his Cowboys contract with base salaries of $14 million, $19.5 million and $20.5 million. Given his injury history, including two broken collarbones and a fractured back the last six times he’s touched field the past two years, the contract as is a nonstarter for the Broncos.
The source wondered why the Cowboys wouldn’t reduce Romo’s contract before trying to trade him.
Certainly any deal Romo would get as a free agent with the Texans or Broncos would likely have incentives and per game roster bonuses taking his availability into account.
