Mark Sanchez’s departure another example of Cowboys faith in Prescott

There is no question the Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott as their franchise quarterback of the present and future.
The best rookie season for a quarterback in NFL history warrants as much.
It's the reason franchise passing leader Tony Romo is on the trading block and likely headed to the chopping block if a deal can't be reached.
But another example of their belief in Prescott is the team’s willingness to let backup quarterback Mark Sanchez walk out the door.
Sanchez, who was Prescott's confidant, mentor and sounding board during his record-setting rookie season, signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys made no real play to keep him. They flirted with adding Josh McCown as a veteran backup. But his price was ultimately too high. McCown signed with the New York Jets.
The Cowboys re-signed Kellen Moore, who is now the presumed No. 2 quarterback heading into the season.
Moore is a wizard with the game plan and scouting, but he has no real playing experience and certainly can't serve as a veteran sounding board for the young quarterback.
That the Cowboys don't seemingly value those factors speaks volumes about their faith in Prescott being able to grow and handle things on his own.
Prescott impressed the Cowboys last year with his composure and approach to the game. They said the job didn't seem too big for him.
That is how they are approaching his sophomore season too.
