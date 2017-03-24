Charean Williams wins Blackie Sherrod Award

Longtime Star-Telegram sports writer Charean Williams and Dallas Cowboys radio sideline reporter Kristi Scales have been named recipients of the 2017 Blackie Sherrod Award.
The award, presented by the Dallas Sports Commission, honors North Texans whose storytelling and passion heralded the region’s deep love affair with sports.
Both will be recognized during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in Dallas. The awards will be presented as part of the NCAA’s Beyond the Baseline: Women in Leadership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tower Club in Downtown Dallas.
Williams joined the Star-Telegram staff in 1999, after working six years with the Orlando Sentinel. She is the first woman to serve as selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first female to be named president of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Scales has been a sideline reporter for the Cowboys radio broadcasts for 20 years.
Sherrod passed away in April 2016 at the age of 96. His long, award-winning career included stints with the Fort Worth Press, Dallas Times Herald and The Dallas Morning News.
Previous recipients include Frank Luksa, Dan Jenkins, Pat Summerall, Verne Lundquist and Brad Sham.
