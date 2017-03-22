Just Chill: Cowboys fans shouldn’t panic, but should be concerned

0:59 UTA student's project could help detect drugs Pause

0:35 Man arrested in Allen after firing on construction workers

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

1:11 Babies named Romeo and Juliet, born 18-hours apart

2:22 “The End of the War at Pearl Harbor ”

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

1:30 TCU's Parrish: 'There were times I didn't see the light.'

1:52 Burris throws no hitter, Hawks win in five